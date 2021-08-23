Food

I'm trying hard to think about the difference between taking a photo and making a photo. Today's prompt from A year with my Camera's make30photos challenge is food.



I figured lunch would be easier than dinner, with there being plenty of scope to rearrange components and with it being a working from home day, it could be what ever I wanted it to be.



So, get me, with my home made sourdough and home made kefir in the background. Healthy, or what?



