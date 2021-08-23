Previous
Food by helenhall
10 / 365

Food

I'm trying hard to think about the difference between taking a photo and making a photo. Today's prompt from A year with my Camera's make30photos challenge is food.

I figured lunch would be easier than dinner, with there being plenty of scope to rearrange components and with it being a working from home day, it could be what ever I wanted it to be.

So, get me, with my home made sourdough and home made kefir in the background. Healthy, or what?

23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Taffy ace
This is a stunning still life. It could easily be a wall hanging or a marketing tool for a deli or specialized grocery shop.
August 23rd, 2021  
