10 / 365
Food
I'm trying hard to think about the difference between taking a photo and making a photo. Today's prompt from A year with my Camera's make30photos challenge is food.
I figured lunch would be easier than dinner, with there being plenty of scope to rearrange components and with it being a working from home day, it could be what ever I wanted it to be.
So, get me, with my home made sourdough and home made kefir in the background. Healthy, or what?
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Tags
#make30photos
,
#sourdough
,
#feelingsmug
Taffy
ace
This is a stunning still life. It could easily be a wall hanging or a marketing tool for a deli or specialized grocery shop.
August 23rd, 2021
