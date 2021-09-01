Previous
Self potrait by helenhall
20 / 365

Self potrait

Thank goodness i can transfer photos wirelessly via my smart phone.

Still no solution to my computer issues.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Helen Jane

Adi ace
Your hair is so long. Are you letting it grow? I'm, it is taking forever and I miss my short hair but my daughter wants me to grow it.
That is cool about the wifi in your camera I have it too and I have used it yet.
September 1st, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
@adi314 my hair got so long in lockdown that I decided to try and keep it for a while - just for a change. It takes a bit of getting used to but now it is past the really annoying length I don't mind it so much.
September 1st, 2021  
