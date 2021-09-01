Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
20 / 365
Self potrait
Thank goodness i can transfer photos wirelessly via my smart phone.
Still no solution to my computer issues.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2246
photos
140
followers
82
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
ayearwithmycamera
Camera
X-T4
Taken
1st September 2021 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Adi
ace
Your hair is so long. Are you letting it grow? I'm, it is taking forever and I miss my short hair but my daughter wants me to grow it.
That is cool about the wifi in your camera I have it too and I have used it yet.
September 1st, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
@adi314
my hair got so long in lockdown that I decided to try and keep it for a while - just for a change. It takes a bit of getting used to but now it is past the really annoying length I don't mind it so much.
September 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
That is cool about the wifi in your camera I have it too and I have used it yet.