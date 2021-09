Depth

I was asked to take a picture with depth. I realise thst not many of my pictures do have depth and wondered if it was because i dont have natural 3d vision.



Anyway i took my husband out with a renewed attempt to increase my step count, charged my fit bit ..left it behind; changed my camera battery ...for one that had barely any charge; put my shorts on ... and battled with the brambles (they won); and took this picture. Hope you all had a good weekend.