Vintage

I have now followed a different prompt for 24 days consecutively and I think it must be some kind of a record for me. And it is a good think I decided not to edit my #make30photos series since I sitll can not get photos from the SD card to the computer. Help is on order via a well known delivery firm.



So here you have my husbands Nana's collection of items in a box, which has come to us since his father died. Not quite antiques, but not far off.