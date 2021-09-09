Previous
botanical by helenhall
botanical

First of all a tiny shoot appeared that we were two lazy to weed out. Then it quickly grew to be a curiousity in our vegetable patch that didn't seem quite like a weed. When our backs were turned it grew like the beanstalk in 'Jack and the Beanstalk' and soon it had taken over not only the modest vegetable patch but the garden path and was working its way across the lawn.

A flower appeared and then disappeared. A couple of weeks later came another, and another and now it is awash with bright yellow flowers.

Just two of these show the beginings of a bulbous vegetable beneath the flower. Do we have courgettes, or some other cucurbit to look forward to.

Today's prompt was botanical. Just three more to go!
