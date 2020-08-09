Sign up
Previous
Next
71 / 365
Abstract 9
ICM seems to be the technique that is working for me on the abstract theme. Best of all, it can be posted SOOC.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1978
photos
136
followers
79
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
70
1567
71
1568
1569
1570
72
73
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th August 2020 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Phil Howcroft
i cannot do abstracts , I have a blind eye to them , so respect for doing these
August 13th, 2020
Babs
ace
ICM is the perfect way to achieve an abstract. Well done.
August 14th, 2020
