Abstract 9 by helenhall
Abstract 9

ICM seems to be the technique that is working for me on the abstract theme. Best of all, it can be posted SOOC.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Phil Howcroft
i cannot do abstracts , I have a blind eye to them , so respect for doing these
August 13th, 2020  
Babs ace
ICM is the perfect way to achieve an abstract. Well done.
August 14th, 2020  
