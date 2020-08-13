Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
71 / 365
Abstract 13
Just to cool down after the rain, I took my camera into the garden and thought I might get an abstract if I obscured the lens with tissue paper with a tear in it.
I think I need to work harder on this idea to achieve my objective.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1976
photos
136
followers
79
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Latest from all albums
69
1566
70
1567
1568
1569
1570
71
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th August 2020 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
makes us dig deep this theme :)
August 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close