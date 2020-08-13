Previous
Next
Abstract 13 by helenhall
71 / 365

Abstract 13

Just to cool down after the rain, I took my camera into the garden and thought I might get an abstract if I obscured the lens with tissue paper with a tear in it.

I think I need to work harder on this idea to achieve my objective.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
makes us dig deep this theme :)
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise