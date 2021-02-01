Dark days

I was given a Get Pushed challenge to suit my circumstances this week.

"an indoor silhouette or low key? It would be really great if you could make it of your Dad. "



Yesterday I made a first attempt to try out silhouette shapes - I dont think it will be possible to get one of my Dad since he only moves from bed to chair to dining table to bathroom throughout the day and none of those places will allow me to complete that task. I thought I would practice first with a selfie.



Here I am gazing across the welsh hills from the small box room that used to be my bedroom as a child. I remember many a dark night when I couldn't sleep becuase of my insufferable excema. I would climb on to the cool window sill here and stare out into the night sky until I the itching calmed enough for me to clamber back into my bunk bed.



But this day, I am more troubled by the health of the nation, the world, this endless pandemic which seems determined to beat us. There are days full of hope and determination to see beyond, but now and then, there are dark days.







