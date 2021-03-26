Previous
blue 4 by helenhall
115 / 365

blue 4

This is the fourth and final glimpse of the smaller of my two blue vases. They were a wedding gift, purchased in Heals of Tottenham Court Road in London in 1986.

In choosing subjects for the rainbow month, I was looking for objects with aesthetics that give me pleasure.
Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A photography exercise I saw suggest putting the subject in all four corners of the frame (4 images). I think your "blue vase studies" accomplish this nicely.
March 26th, 2021  
