115 / 365
blue 4
This is the fourth and final glimpse of the smaller of my two blue vases. They were a wedding gift, purchased in Heals of Tottenham Court Road in London in 1986.
In choosing subjects for the rainbow month, I was looking for objects with aesthetics that give me pleasure.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
6th March 2021 1:40pm
Tags
rainbow2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
A photography exercise I saw suggest putting the subject in all four corners of the frame (4 images). I think your "blue vase studies" accomplish this nicely.
March 26th, 2021
