So here it is, the end of my soft velvety warm scarf which doubles up as a shawl if needed. I enjoy the colours which have different emphasis in different lights, and the softness which makes it such a comfortable and comforting accessory.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Helen Jane
@helenhall
rainbow2021
