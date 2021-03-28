Previous
violet 4
violet 4

So here it is, the end of my soft velvety warm scarf which doubles up as a shawl if needed. I enjoy the colours which have different emphasis in different lights, and the softness which makes it such a comfortable and comforting accessory.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Helen Jane

