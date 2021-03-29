Sign up
red 5
We reached the last of the reds and the bottom of my garden shoes. So handy to slip on and attend to the washing, or chase a cat away, or put the bins out etc. Shame I forgot to wipe the mud away before taking the series!
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2187
photos
141
followers
83
following
32% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
3rd March 2021 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
