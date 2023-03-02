maintenance

Week 9 prompt on the 52 week challenge was Ugly.



Our elegant butterfly bridge on the river here in Bedford is undergoing maintenance. I took a sunset view from the river bridge further East a couple of weeks ago and when I got the scene on the computer, it was marred by the ugliness of the scaffolding on this bridge in the distance.



We have six months of this elaborate scaffolding structure whilst the bridge is cleaned. I always wonder why these things take so long.



Well there is some sort of attractiveness when looked head on here - for example, the repeating patterns and symmetry, and of course a cloudy blue sky always helps.



So here it is, my take on trying to make ugly into something more than just ugly.