Previous
Next
drake drama by helenhall
133 / 365

drake drama

Out enjoying the spring air this afternoon and wondering how to catch up on this 52 week challenge.

I am quite happy to say that there is little drama in my life right now, and I have failed to spot any these last couple of weeks (too busy protecting my camera when I fell over in the slimy mud a few days ago to think of using it!).

All was calm and sedate in the lake here as I watched the mallards, coots and tufted ducks and great crested grebes. Until, that is, out of nowhere came an argument between these two male mallards and I had myself a bit of drake drama.

24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great capture of the drama!
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A well timed capture fav
March 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise