drake drama

Out enjoying the spring air this afternoon and wondering how to catch up on this 52 week challenge.



I am quite happy to say that there is little drama in my life right now, and I have failed to spot any these last couple of weeks (too busy protecting my camera when I fell over in the slimy mud a few days ago to think of using it!).



All was calm and sedate in the lake here as I watched the mallards, coots and tufted ducks and great crested grebes. Until, that is, out of nowhere came an argument between these two male mallards and I had myself a bit of drake drama.



