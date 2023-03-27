Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
134 / 365
A cheery sight
Here is my attempt for backlit. Not a dramatic backlit shot, but never the less the sun was definitely coming from behind and you can see it causing a rim around the edges of the leaves.
It was the first bit of red I have seen out and about on the trees this year and so worthy of a shot for the momentary pleasure of finding it.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2507
photos
128
followers
78
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Latest from all albums
1989
1990
133
1991
1992
1993
134
1994
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th March 2023 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w11
Anna
👍😍💕
March 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close