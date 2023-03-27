Previous
Next
A cheery sight by helenhall
134 / 365

A cheery sight

Here is my attempt for backlit. Not a dramatic backlit shot, but never the less the sun was definitely coming from behind and you can see it causing a rim around the edges of the leaves.

It was the first bit of red I have seen out and about on the trees this year and so worthy of a shot for the momentary pleasure of finding it.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anna
👍😍💕
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise