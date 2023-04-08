Previous
Towards the bridge by helenhall
136 / 365

Towards the bridge

Not exactly matching the artist challenge, but I did have a go using intentional camera movement on something other than trees - (which is my usual target for ICM).

I would like to do more - but it is difficult pointing a camera at people in an urban environment. So posting this - in case I don't get a chance to do more.

Artist's challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
