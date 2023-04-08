Sign up
136 / 365
Towards the bridge
Not exactly matching the artist challenge, but I did have a go using intentional camera movement on something other than trees - (which is my usual target for ICM).
I would like to do more - but it is difficult pointing a camera at people in an urban environment. So posting this - in case I don't get a chance to do more.
Artist's challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
0
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2528
photos
129
followers
78
following
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
353
354
2003
2004
355
356
2005
136
Views
0
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
8th April 2023 2:53pm
ac-karlovac
