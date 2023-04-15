Previous
Forget not that discarded beauty by helenhall
Forget not that discarded beauty

Weeds plucked from the garden and frozen in time to meet criteria for 52 week challenge - Frozen.

A good opportunity to have a go at this style of photography.

Fun.
15th April 2023

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Helen Jane
Wylie ace
terrific result
April 15th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully done fv!
April 15th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️❤️
April 15th, 2023  
Annie D ace
well done!
April 15th, 2023  
