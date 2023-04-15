Sign up
139 / 365
Forget not that discarded beauty
Weeds plucked from the garden and frozen in time to meet criteria for 52 week challenge - Frozen.
A good opportunity to have a go at this style of photography.
Fun.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
4
3
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Views
3
3
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
15th April 2023 8:15am
Tags
52wc-2023-w15
Wylie
ace
terrific result
April 15th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully done fv!
April 15th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️❤️
April 15th, 2023
Annie D
ace
well done!
April 15th, 2023
