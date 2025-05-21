Previous
Perfect Day by helenmoss
Photo 1070

Perfect Day

Out for a run along the river in Cambridge - the perfect combination of blue skies, contented cattle and rowing eights training on the water.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Helen Moss

@helenmoss
I live near Cambridge, with my husband, two sons and a collection of animals. I was a researcher and lecturer in psycholinguistics for years, but...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact