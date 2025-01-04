Previous
On an Adventure? by helensj
On an Adventure?

No, we really weren't! It was so grey, dark and cold that we only walked to the end of the road where i saw this van! Otherwise I was completley uninspired.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Helen Jones

@helensj
