5 / 365
Thank You for the Music
Too wet and cold to leave the house so I brought back some memories by getting out my ticket stubs. I was actually looking to see which West End play we'd seen Alison Steadman in but got distracted by the music!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
0
1
1
2
3
4
5
6
1
1
365
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
5th January 2025 1:04pm
music
,
ticket
