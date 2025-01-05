Previous
Thank You for the Music by helensj
Thank You for the Music

Too wet and cold to leave the house so I brought back some memories by getting out my ticket stubs. I was actually looking to see which West End play we'd seen Alison Steadman in but got distracted by the music!
5th January 2025

Helen Jones

@helensj
