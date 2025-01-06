Previous
A Flock of Socks by helensj
6 / 365

A Flock of Socks

Popped into Dorchester - it was quiet, empty and uninspiring till these colourful socks caught my eye in an arcade.
6th January 2025

Helen Jones

@helensj
