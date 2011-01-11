Sign up
Photo 11
OOoooohhhhhhh
(2011 project) My mother's reaction to the wind and sand on this day was more interesting that whatever was happening on Petone Beach
11th January 2011
11th Jan 11
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
3284
photos
47
followers
30
following
899% complete
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 1000D
Taken
11th January 2011 11:57am
