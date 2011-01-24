Previous
Lady Peacock by helenw2
Photo 24

Lady Peacock

(2011 project) I remember helping a friend as we were asked to shoot a hair model for a hairdresser, we got her to kneel in front of the counter from memory to get the dark background.
24th January 2011 24th Jan 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
