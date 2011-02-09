Previous
Next
Flying Royal Spoonbills by helenw2
Photo 40

Flying Royal Spoonbills

(2011 project) was so pleased to capture these Spoonbills in flight
9th February 2011 9th Feb 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise