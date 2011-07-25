Previous
Next
Coldest day Ever by helenw2
Photo 205

Coldest day Ever

(2011 project) wanted to record the coldest day on record in Wellington at that stage
25th July 2011 25th Jul 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise