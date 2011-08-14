Previous
The Day it Snowed by helenw2
The Day it Snowed

(2011 project) wow - we had never seen snow at sea level and this deep before in my lifetime - 36 at the time - thought it might happen again in 5 years but no, 10 years and still hasn't happened again - yet!
