Glowing Gap by helenw2
Photo 2913

Glowing Gap

gorgeous rays came through upon Mt Ruapehu as we drove through on the way to my Nana's funeral
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
kali ace
wow
January 17th, 2020  
Nick ace
Fabulous.
January 17th, 2020  
