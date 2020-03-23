Previous
Pandemonium by helenw2
Photo 2981

Pandemonium

Well we learnt that we are to go into a full country lockdown in 48 hours. I created a mish mash shot of my cousin wearing a mask overlayed with shots from the news to convey how we all must be feeling
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
