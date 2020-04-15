Previous
In Sickness & Health by helenw2
Photo 3004

In Sickness & Health

had a bit of fun celebrating our 20th wedding anniversary in lockdown making some decorations and masks. Nb: nearly got divorced trying to create this photo with self timer - haha
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
kali ace
congratulatons!
April 15th, 2020  
Bri
Congratulations, great fun shot.
April 15th, 2020  
