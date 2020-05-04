Previous
Pigeons Practise Social Distancing by helenw2
Photo 3023

Pigeons Practise Social Distancing

they have seen us doing it, now the birds are following our new ways in Cuba Street mall
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
