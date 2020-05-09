Previous
Sunset at Petone Beach by helenw2
Photo 3028

Sunset at Petone Beach

was a beautiful day and a lovely evening on the beach at Petone tonight
9th May 2020

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
