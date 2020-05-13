Previous
Promenading on The Parade by helenw2
Promenading on The Parade

stunning day in Wellington today - the water in the harbour was like glass and the fountain was going which I haven't seen in forever!
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
kali ace
thats a gusher!
May 13th, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
@kali66 haha...hubby laughed upon first laying his eyes on this pic!
May 13th, 2020  
