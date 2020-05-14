Previous
We Got This by helenw2
Photo 3033

We Got This

so nice to visit Zealandia today with everything opening back up. Felt like this Kaka was on the microphone telling us...we got this NZ!
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
