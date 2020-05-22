Previous
Next
Abstraction by helenw2
Photo 3041

Abstraction

Visited the amazing Len Lye building again in New Plymouth today, just love it
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise