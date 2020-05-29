Previous
Lean on Me by helenw2
Photo 3048

Lean on Me

couldn't believe it as I walked past - looked like two statues together - have always wanted to get a good street shot with this statue, just wish I had used a higher ISO but hey!
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
