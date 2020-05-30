Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3049
Reading Nook
spotted this guy enjoying some reading while waiting for a movie at The Lighthouse in Petone
30th May 2020
30th May 20
3
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
3049
photos
47
followers
29
following
835% complete
View this month »
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
30th May 2020 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
You are so brave with the street photography! I often see a scene I’d love to capture but haven’t worked up the nerve very often.
Love the tones throughout your May calendar too.
May 30th, 2020
Helen Westerbeke
@mazoo
thank you so much. 99% of the time my street shots are shot from the hip which I learnt to do on a workshop in 2017 but the odd one I lift the camera to my face which I did with this one and he didn't notice so I was able to take a few!
May 30th, 2020
KazzaMazoo
@helenw2
ha clever little trick 👍🏻Will have to remember that when I next get the camera out.
May 30th, 2020
