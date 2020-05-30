Previous
Reading Nook by helenw2
Photo 3049

Reading Nook

spotted this guy enjoying some reading while waiting for a movie at The Lighthouse in Petone
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details

KazzaMazoo
You are so brave with the street photography! I often see a scene I’d love to capture but haven’t worked up the nerve very often.
Love the tones throughout your May calendar too.
May 30th, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
@mazoo thank you so much. 99% of the time my street shots are shot from the hip which I learnt to do on a workshop in 2017 but the odd one I lift the camera to my face which I did with this one and he didn't notice so I was able to take a few!
May 30th, 2020  
KazzaMazoo
@helenw2 ha clever little trick 👍🏻Will have to remember that when I next get the camera out.
May 30th, 2020  
