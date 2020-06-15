Previous
Over The Hill by helenw2
Photo 3065

Over The Hill

Came across a muster as I was cruising around Ohariu today in the mist.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
SandraD ace
Yay aren't they wonderful on the hoof. Great shot, they have eye contact with your lens too. Great action shot!
June 15th, 2020  
