Idle Bay by helenw2
Photo 3089

Idle Bay

spent a bit of time at Island Bay with the fishing boats - had to have my signature gulls in there!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
