Photo 3174
2 Ply or Not To Ply
away on a girls weekend, I awoke from my lovely nap to this lovely light on the toilet roll in my ensuite
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Love!
October 2nd, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Enjoy the time. Well spotted. fav
October 2nd, 2020
KazzaMazoo
ace
Well 2020 is the year of the toilet paper 🧻 and the light has a lovely glow.
October 2nd, 2020
