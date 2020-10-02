Previous
2 Ply or Not To Ply by helenw2
Photo 3174

2 Ply or Not To Ply

away on a girls weekend, I awoke from my lovely nap to this lovely light on the toilet roll in my ensuite
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Love!
October 2nd, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Enjoy the time. Well spotted. fav
October 2nd, 2020  
KazzaMazoo ace
Well 2020 is the year of the toilet paper 🧻 and the light has a lovely glow.
October 2nd, 2020  
