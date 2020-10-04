Previous
Roadie by helenw2
Roadie

coming home from my weekend away, I stopped just outside of Martinborough to do some panning of other vehicles cruising the countryside.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
