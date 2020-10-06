Previous
Next
Prince Harris by helenw2
Photo 3178

Prince Harris

worked from a colleagues house today and had the pleasure of meeting Harris
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
he matches the carpet, if he curled up you could trip over him
October 6th, 2020  
sheri
Such nice soft textures.
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise