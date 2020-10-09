Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3181
Ash
This guy contacted me via our club website to take some pics. Took this in the middle of the day on a reccie but we both really liked it
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
3181
photos
47
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
9th October 2020 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Terrific! Nice, relaxed pose and informal processing.
October 9th, 2020
