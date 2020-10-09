Previous
Ash by helenw2
Photo 3181

Ash

This guy contacted me via our club website to take some pics. Took this in the middle of the day on a reccie but we both really liked it
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Terrific! Nice, relaxed pose and informal processing.
October 9th, 2020  
