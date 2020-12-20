Previous
Got Your Back

not sure what these two beautiful horsies were doing in Ohariu Valley - grooming or bonding? but I loved the symmetry
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fabulous capture, a beautiful moment!
December 20th, 2020  
