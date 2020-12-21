Previous
Ocean's Treasure by helenw2
Ocean's Treasure

My friend Jess is cutting the length of her hair, so she let me have a shoot with her making the most of it - played mermaids at Plimmerton Beach.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
