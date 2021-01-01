Previous
Future Looks Awesome by helenw2
Photo 3264

Future Looks Awesome

love the guy looking right at us with his shades on coz the future is so bright! spotted in Cuba Street.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
