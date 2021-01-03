Previous
The Comforter by helenw2
Photo 3268

The Comforter

at our table at Church this morning, Jeremy (second to left) got out his blanket to illustrate how God comforts his people - good fun
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
