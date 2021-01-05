Previous
Location Location Location by helenw2
Photo 3272

Location Location Location

Mother on a couch outside an abandoned bach on the coast of Napier/Hastings. There were a few there, too hard to keep the rising sea from taking over!
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
