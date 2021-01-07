Sign up
Photo 3276
March of the Ducks
"saw" this picture when I first saw Alexis herding her Indian runner ducks and asked if I could come back and get it a week later - so much fun. I love the "standie uppie" ducks!
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
