Hide and Seek by helenw2
Photo 3278

Hide and Seek

my next door neighbour has a new baby - a Russion Blue kitten called Cleo - what was I to do?
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL
sooooo cute.
January 9th, 2021  
