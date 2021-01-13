Previous
Line of Power by helenw2
Photo 3288

Line of Power

loved these guys all perched on a power line in Plimmerton - added some texture from around the house
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

