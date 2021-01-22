Sign up
Photo 3304
Have Bed Will Travel
spotted on the waterfront. hubby wanted me to put the little angry Trumpie in the little black space at the bottom right to mark the occassion of his leaving office. He is a wind up toy that spits fire
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
