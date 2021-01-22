Previous
Next
Have Bed Will Travel by helenw2
Photo 3304

Have Bed Will Travel

spotted on the waterfront. hubby wanted me to put the little angry Trumpie in the little black space at the bottom right to mark the occassion of his leaving office. He is a wind up toy that spits fire
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise